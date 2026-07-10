MAYBE BARI WEISS HAS MADE SOME REAL CHANGES AT CBS NEWS:
CBS News anchor tells viewers Democrats dropped Platner because he was looking 'like a loser' https://t.co/go1sW5WHLJ pic.twitter.com/Z1knUPDJyV
— Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) July 10, 2026
MAYBE BARI WEISS HAS MADE SOME REAL CHANGES AT CBS NEWS:
CBS News anchor tells viewers Democrats dropped Platner because he was looking 'like a loser' https://t.co/go1sW5WHLJ pic.twitter.com/Z1knUPDJyV
— Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) July 10, 2026
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