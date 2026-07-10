#THEMTOO?
Just 87 days apart, two top Democrats have ended their campaigns because they’re rapists. Let that marinate.
— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) July 9, 2026
#THEMTOO?
Just 87 days apart, two top Democrats have ended their campaigns because they’re rapists. Let that marinate.
— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) July 9, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.