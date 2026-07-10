KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Let’s Trigger Lefties With Talk of a Third Term for President Trump. “I continue to marvel at not only how much President Donald Trump has on his plate, but also at the vigor with which he deals with it all. Yes, it’s true that presidents tend to have a lot on their plates, but this president has extra helpings because of the nightmare that preceded him in the Oval Office.”
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