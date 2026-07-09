SMART: US Navy Issued RFIs to Korean Shipbuilders for Destroyers and Oilers. “The United States Navy has formally requested information from South Korea’s leading shipbuilders regarding their capabilities to quickly build destroyers and oilers, according to media reports in Korea. The Korean news agency Yonhap revealed that the U.S. Navy had issued requests for information last month, marking the first formal requests since South Korea launched its “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again” commitments.”

It sucks that we can’t do this domestically any longer — or at least no time soon — but this is where decades of bipartisan neglect by lawmakers and bad planning by the Navy have left us.