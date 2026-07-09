OR MAYBE THE DOG WILL EAT HIS HOMEWORK: Platner privately told staff he’ll formally exit Senate race Monday.

Graham Platner privately told staff that he is planning to officially file paperwork to end his Senate campaign on Monday — the drop-dead deadline for him to exit the race.

Why it matters: Though Democrats largely appear to think Platner is done with his bid, his last-minute timing is likely to cause a final pang of anxiety within the party.

Driving the news: Platner made the comments to his team Wednesday night shortly before he announced publicly he was suspending his campaign.