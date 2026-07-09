BEEGE: Bari Bruising 60 Minutes Egos Again, But I Like the Backstory. “The monster has emerged from her lair to once more interfere with a 60 Minutes assignment, and heads are exploding. An interview of Nigel Farage that was to have been conducted by veteran correspondent (and, believe me, partisan witch) Holly Williams was suddenly taken from her and reassigned to some new guy.”
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