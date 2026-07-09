CHRISTIAN TOTO: Two Huge Reasons Why Emmys Have Become a Joke.

Watch any episode of “Landman,” and you’ll come away with one thought.

Billy Bob Thornton is as good as it gets.

The veteran actor’s turn in the Paramount Plus show is everything binge-worthy TV should be – smart, compelling, unpredictable and engaging.

You can quibble about the rest of the program, and some do. Loudly. Thornton’s performance is sublime.

Not to Emmy voters, apparently.