FASCINATING:
Consistent with the simulation hypothesis.
Like a video game, objects are randomly generated, with positional certainty only when observed. pic.twitter.com/8SUIqjJ8oC
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2026
FASCINATING:
Consistent with the simulation hypothesis.
Like a video game, objects are randomly generated, with positional certainty only when observed. pic.twitter.com/8SUIqjJ8oC
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2026
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