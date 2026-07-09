PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: M-SNOW: Why Mitch McConnell’s extended absence really matters.

In a letter released Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked the 81-year-old senator with a history of medical issues to “fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status of your health.” It’s a fair request, particularly since transparency has been notably lacking from other legislators. We’ve seen several lawmakers go missing for months at a time in recent years, including Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, who later turned up in an assisted living facility, and Rep. Tom Kean, who just returned to Capitol Hill after more than three months absent.

We’ve also seen one recent lawmaker mentally go missing for four years, and no one at M-SNOW’s predecessor network seemed to mind at all. Quite the contrary; during the former (p)resident’s last year in office, Joe Scarborough boasted:

“Start your tape right now,” Scarborough continued, “because I’m about to tell you the truth. And eff you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second, and I’ve known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.”

—Scarborough Goes Full Nutcase Defending Biden’s Mental Acuity, Matt Margolis, PJ Media.com, March 6th, 2024.

Fortunately, one man is well equipped to crack the case of McConnell’s current situation: