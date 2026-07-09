THE BEST YEARS OF OUR LIVES: Graham Platner’s possible replacement has his own allegations.

The Maine Democrat floated as a possible replacement for scandal-plagued Senate candidate Graham Platner is accused of previously hitting a woman with a water bottle.

Political organizing group Progressive International said Monday it is investigating claims from “contacts on the ground in Maine” that former state Sen. Troy Jackson threw the bottle at the woman on an unspecified date. Jackson, on the same day, declared himself “the best person to replace” Platner, who won the Democratic primary in June but now faces allegations of sexual assault against a woman he previously dated, in addition to a litany of other scandals that had failed to place his candidacy in serious jeopardy.

The Democratic Socialists of America‘s Maine chapter endorsed Jackson for governor before he lost his June primary. Maine DSA initially endorsed Platner for the Senate but backtracked on Monday, calling for him to drop out of the race after Politico published the account of the woman who said Platner broke into her home and sexually assaulted her in 2021.

Jackson’s campaign and Maine DSA did not respond to the Washington Examiner‘s requests for comment.