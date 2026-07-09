ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES:

I almost teared up at this. We’ve come a long way, baby. From @CivilRights at the time I was nominated to now is a total refocus of our mission and our people to serve ALL Americans, not just a few and not just pet projects. With liberty and justice for ALL! https://t.co/ACry6kVdX6

I don't think most non-lawyers understand just how transformative this is.

For years and years the DOJ Civil Rights Division was the relentless legal hammer that enforced the racist, sexist, bigoted policies of DEI while ignoring actual civil rights like freedom of speech, the… https://t.co/gv7QXJdQrJ

— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 8, 2026