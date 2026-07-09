SAME ONE AS USUAL:

Platner drops out. Now Maine is going to let 600 Democrat party insiders pick the new candidate, replacing the guy that 156,000 people voted for. Just like the party kicked Biden to the curb and replaced him with Kamala. Tell me again which party is a threat to democracy. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 9, 2026

When European voters don’t do as they’re told, Europe keeps holding votes until they get it right. When Democrat primary voters pick the wrong candidate, Democrat insiders are happy to pick a new one for them.

Either way, that’s Muh Democracy™.