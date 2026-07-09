DISPATCHES FROM THE BUNKER: Graham Platner and the death of ‘The Resistance.’

I, for one, am shocked that the dude with the Nazi tattoo turned out to be a bad person. Normally blokes who go around with an SS-style cross-and-bones inked on their chests are such lovely people. Not Graham Platner. The Democratic candidate for the Maine Senate, famed sporter of a Nazi-like Totenkopf, appears to be a rotter. There are now allegations that he sexually assaulted an old girlfriend. Who could have seen that coming?

Forgive the sarcasm. The answer is that everyone could have seen it coming. Everyone, that is, whose moral sensibilities have not been turned to mush by their slavish devotion to the flagging cause of the Democrats. To understand the depth of the moral rot at the top of Democrats, to see what a thin, gutless pantomime their ‘Resistance’ always was, look no further than the Platner storm. For it indicts more than one dodgy bloke – it indicts an entire political machine.