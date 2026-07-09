WELL, I’M CONVINCED:
Marco Rubio confirmed he’s also spoken with Senator Mitch McConnell this morning. 😆 pic.twitter.com/fPF3keYnja
— Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) July 9, 2026
WELL, I’M CONVINCED:
Marco Rubio confirmed he’s also spoken with Senator Mitch McConnell this morning. 😆 pic.twitter.com/fPF3keYnja
— Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) July 9, 2026
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