IT’S MY THURSDAY ESSAY FOR VIP SUBSCRIBERS: How to Turn $750,000 into $400 Million With This 1 Weird Trick. “Yes, I’m talking about Obsession, the low-budget horror flick that gushing critics point out isn’t based on an established intellectual property, has no superheroes, no CGI, hardly any marketing worth mentioning, and a budget that likely wouldn’t cover the catering for Avengers: Doomsday due out later this year.”