CLICKS. THEY DID IT FOR THE CLICKS: Why Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson Took the Strange Road.
And related thoughts from Victoria Taft: Here’s the Real Reason Behind Candace Owens’ Combative Publicity Tour Right Now.
CLICKS. THEY DID IT FOR THE CLICKS: Why Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson Took the Strange Road.
And related thoughts from Victoria Taft: Here’s the Real Reason Behind Candace Owens’ Combative Publicity Tour Right Now.
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