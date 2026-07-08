MORE CAPACITY IS GOOD: Trump Says US Will Let Ukraine Build Patriot Systems: ‘We’ll Show Them How to Make Them.’

“I’ve got a little bird telling me that we’re going to give them the right to make Patriots. We’ll show them how to make them,” Trump said during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

Calling the Patriot system “elite equipment,” Trump added that the arrangement would allow Ukraine to produce the systems itself.

“One of the things we’re going to be talking about is we’re going to give a license to you to make Patriots. That’s pretty cool, right? This way you can’t complain that we’re not giving them enough. It’s a make-them-yourself,” he said.