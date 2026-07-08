UPDATE:

One of the defining qualities of post-2010 elite media, culture, and academia is a crippling incapacity for basic social and psychological recognition. Part of the reason for this is that elites come from a narrow, oversocialized milieu. Another big reason is that elite culture… https://t.co/Dae14iwPMr — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) July 8, 2026

“Another big reason is that elite culture (novels, films, etc) used to be brutally and unsparingly honest in its psychological depictions, and you could learn a lot from that and recognize all sorts of personalities you would encounter in real life. Post-2010 the purpose of culture has been to propagandize, lie, confuse, and dissemble on behalf of all sorts of inconvenient truths and now as a result elites tasked with sense making are poorly ‘educated’ to an unprecedented degree and don’t stand a chance in engineering the outcomes that they desire.”