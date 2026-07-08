THE NEEDS OF THE PARTY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE, COMRADE: Democrats Already Vetted Graham Platner, Why Bail On Him Now?

He was vetted. People knew all these things and a whole bunch of Democrats in Maine showed up and voted for him anyway. And a bunch of from around the country sent him money anyway. I agree with Alyssa’s question. What changed? Why are you bailing on Graham Platner now? You already signed off on Nazi tattoo, a self-described communist somebody who’s had rape fantasies, somebody who has been on a social media platform known as a playground for predators, and on, and on, and on, and on and on.

And the difference between this accuser and the previous one is simply this, she’s a liberal. It’s okay, I guess, for Democrats that their candidates assault conservatives. But he broke into someone’s house. And apparently, according to her, raped her. And because her politics are correct, they can now believe it.