SUICIDAL EMPATHY, INDEED:

Despite living in Ireland for 20 years, Parnell stabber Riad Bouchaker still had such bad English that he needed an Arabic interpreter in court. He also uttered anti-Irish slurs and said Ireland was "shit". Despite this, he was given citizenship. Asked by @Ben_Scallan whether… pic.twitter.com/9YLgAzcFy0 — gript (@griptmedia) July 8, 2026

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Asked by @Ben_Scallan whether there should be culture and language requirements to gain citizenship, Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary rejected the idea, saying “Don’t isolate one case, Ben – don’t do that”, arguing that “citizenship is a much broader thing than just language” and that “contribution to the economy” mattered as well.

I wasn’t aware that stabbings contributed to the economy. Good to know.