July 8, 2026

SUICIDAL EMPATHY, INDEED:

More:

Asked by @Ben_Scallan whether there should be culture and language requirements to gain citizenship, Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary rejected the idea, saying “Don’t isolate one case, Ben – don’t do that”, arguing that “citizenship is a much broader thing than just language” and that “contribution to the economy” mattered as well.

I wasn’t aware that stabbings contributed to the economy. Good to know.

Posted at 1:31 pm by Stephen Green