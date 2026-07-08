ISLAMIFICATION:

It names exactly where the infiltration is happening.

Austria's ruling party just published a 29-page strategy document on the Muslim Brotherhood.

More:

Political parties. State-sponsored NGOs. Schools. Childcare facilities. Associations. Umbrella organisations. Educational institutions. Not mosques. Political structures.

The document is precise about the method:

“Islamization from below.” Train individuals ideologically. Insert them into civic life. Let them work their way into the institutions that shape how a society thinks and governs itself.

Austria’s parliament has simultaneously submitted a formal question asking whether intelligence chiefs were ordered by ministers to suppress surveillance results on political Islam.

Read that again. MPs are asking whether the government was told to look away.

Austria is further ahead than any other European country in naming this. It has banned Brotherhood symbols, closed radical mosques, expelled imams and now published a comprehensive counter-strategy naming specific institutional targets.

The EU designation question has been sitting unanswered since January.