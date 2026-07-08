UNEXPECTEDLY:
Everything that got more expensive is funded by the welfare state
Everything that got less expensive is a free market item
Absolutely insane chart https://t.co/atHj3RlpzS
— Tanning Salon Don (@TheSalonDon) July 7, 2026
UNEXPECTEDLY:
Everything that got more expensive is funded by the welfare state
Everything that got less expensive is a free market item
Absolutely insane chart https://t.co/atHj3RlpzS
— Tanning Salon Don (@TheSalonDon) July 7, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.