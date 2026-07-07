THEY SHOOT TESLAS, DON’T THEY?
A man shoots a father of four in his vehicle in Oakland. The fact that this vehicle is a Tesla is entirely incidental but headline writers at the @sfchronicle thought you should know. pic.twitter.com/vUwZrGaAES
— Marc Joffe (@marcjoffe) July 7, 2026
One reason that might justify the headline is that Teslas are festooned with up to nine video cameras, but the article doesn’t explicitly mention them. It just refers to the “surveillance video” and “analyzing electronic evidence:”
Investigators said they identified Evans as the suspect after reviewing surveillance video, interviewing witnesses and analyzing electronic evidence. Evans was arrested last Wednesday in Stockton on a murder warrant.
Thus making the San Francisco Chronicle’s headline a variation on one of Rush Limbaugh’s bugaboos, spotting the DNC-MSM blaming SUVs rather than drunk drivers or illegal immigrants for a crime: “Pioneer Press reporting on her funeral, this was the headline: ‘St. Paul Teen Killed by SUV Remembered at Her Funeral.’ Killed by SUV. It’s an oldie but a goodie. These stories happened every day for a ten-year period starting in the late nineties.”