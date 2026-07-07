THEY SHOOT TESLAS, DON’T THEY?

A man shoots a father of four in his vehicle in Oakland. The fact that this vehicle is a Tesla is entirely incidental but headline writers at the @sfchronicle thought you should know. pic.twitter.com/vUwZrGaAES — Marc Joffe (@marcjoffe) July 7, 2026

One reason that might justify the headline is that Teslas are festooned with up to nine video cameras, but the article doesn’t explicitly mention them. It just refers to the “surveillance video” and “analyzing electronic evidence:”

Investigators said they identified Evans as the suspect after reviewing surveillance video, interviewing witnesses and analyzing electronic evidence. Evans was arrested last Wednesday in Stockton on a murder warrant.