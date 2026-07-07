DOWN THE DEMSOC MEMORY HOLE:
Chris Murphy is one of the worst and he’s running for president in 2028 https://t.co/YYtXRDIcis
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 7, 2026
DOWN THE DEMSOC MEMORY HOLE:
Chris Murphy is one of the worst and he’s running for president in 2028 https://t.co/YYtXRDIcis
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 7, 2026
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