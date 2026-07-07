AN IMPORTANT REMINDER:

Former Gov. Ralph Northam was appointed to a college board by Gov. Abigail Spanberger this year after refusing to resign in 2019 in the face of party-wide demands in the wake of a blackface/Klan hood picture scandal and another admitted blackface incident. Everyone just shut up… https://t.co/mdaB963vpQ

More:

Everyone just shut up and he served a full term. Now, one of the reasons they didn’t force him out is bc their next two in the line of succession were an AG, who also had a blackface scandal, and a Lt. Gov. named Justin Fairfax who had faced sexual assault allegations and fast-forward, just recently murdered his wife. So, maybe Ds in Maine can find someone besides Platner who doesn’t have a racist pic or tattoo and/or violent history with women, but their record thus far not great, and the Virginia Dems don’t offer a template for that.