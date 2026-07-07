FORGET IT, MARK — SHE’S ROLLING:
What Republican has faced credible rape allegations? Because it’s not Trump or Kavanaugh. https://t.co/LZfQrPq00K
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 7, 2026
FORGET IT, MARK — SHE’S ROLLING:
What Republican has faced credible rape allegations? Because it’s not Trump or Kavanaugh. https://t.co/LZfQrPq00K
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 7, 2026
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