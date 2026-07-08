KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I Keep Missing the ‘Cease’ Part of All These Ceasefires With Iran. “Iran is continuing its run as ‘The Country Least Likely to Stick to Any Agreements That Don’t Allow It to Be Unhinged.’ Not the most clever prize title, but one that Ayatollah Whomeverisincharge seems to really covet.”
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