TO BOLDLY GO WHERE GIULIANI WENT 30 YEARS AGO: Viral Video Shows Woman Learning the Hard Way That BART’s New Fare Gates Are a Real Pain in the Butt.

No, if and or butts: you have to pay the fare, according to San Francisco authorities who are taking a rare logical step in trying to slow the radical decline that has befallen the City by the Bay. It all went down last Wednesday, according to the local outlet SFist:

A woman who was clearly attempting to evade paying a fare became stuck under a BART entry gate at a San Francisco station last week, and a BART agent took some video of the situation that has since gone viral. “This is terrible,” says the woman filming what is now a viral video clip, who it seems is a BART employee. “We can’t even open it without harming you [now],” she adds. Another agent can be heard telling the woman, “You could have just asked us,” suggesting they might have taken pity on her and let her through if she didn’t have money for the fare. What a bum trip.

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Who would have thunk?

Well, actually, the folks who came up with the “Broken Windows” theory, which asserts that overlooking small crimes inevitably leads to lawlessness. The concept was used successfully to tackle crime in New York City in the 1990s under then-Police Commissioner William Bratton, who served under former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, but California lawmakers have found it to be too big a pain in the butt to apply in the Golden State.

Although this lady’s plans may have gotten rear-ended, she also just proved that San Francisco may just be making sense for once.