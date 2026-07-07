July 7, 2026

DISPATCHES FROM M-SNOW:

Morning Joe, huh?

“Start your tape right now,” [MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough] continued, “because I’m about to tell you the truth. And eff you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second, and I’ve known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.”

Scarborough Goes Full Nutcase Defending Biden’s Mental Acuity, Matt Margolis, PJ Media.com, March 6th, 2024.

Posted at 2:22 pm by Ed Driscoll