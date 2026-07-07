SPOILER: IT DID NOT AGE WELL.

Here's @jodikantor, one of the NYT journos who broke the Weinstein story, naturally, an avid early proponent of MeToo, even had a movie made about her and Megan Twohey breaking the story—here she is writing off @lyndseyfifield for essentially partisan reasons. How's this aged? https://t.co/glPxae0bYF — Neeraja Deshpande (@neerajadeshp) July 6, 2026

Plus this from Stephen L. Miller: “If journalists actually cared about their reputations and credibility, Jodie Kantor would be fired and out of a job this morning.”

Another spoiler: The only thing they care about is their diminishing ability to establish and maintain lefty narratives.