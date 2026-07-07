THEY’LL EVEN GASLIGHT YOU ON THE DAILY TEMPS:
powerful moments in bar chart technology pic.twitter.com/Wnje4hJR2q
— richard (@richard_normal) July 6, 2026
THEY’LL EVEN GASLIGHT YOU ON THE DAILY TEMPS:
powerful moments in bar chart technology pic.twitter.com/Wnje4hJR2q
— richard (@richard_normal) July 6, 2026
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