OUT OF THE FRYING PAN…:

Here are things that the Platner story has that the Kavanaugh allegations did not have:

1) proof of contact between the accuser and the accused

2) documented allegations from the accuser naming the accused to others *before* the accused rose to the national stage

3) multiple… https://t.co/TLlGilclly — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 6, 2026

“They are also letting you know that they don’t care about evidence. They will accuse their enemies without any documented evidence. They will protect their own even with mountains of evidence.”

…and into the fire:

So yeah, about that DSA-endorsed candidate that folx want to replace Platner: "As Maine Senate President in a state senate caucus meeting several years ago, Troy Jackson in a heated disagreement struck a female colleague with a bottle he threw at her." https://t.co/iE2GildZXY — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 7, 2026

This is not your father’s quietly Republican Maine.