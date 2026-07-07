CALIFORNIA MAGA STRONGHOLD ERUPTS AFTER SHOCK RULING ON CONSERVATIVE PARADISE: ‘They’re coming after us.’

Huntington Beach has erupted after a judge ordered the city to adopt ranked-choice voting for council members — amid fears it could destroy the Republican supermajority.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Craig Griffin ruled late June that the MAGA enclave needs to move away from its at-large system after a years-long court battle.

A wave of Southern California municipalities have been forced to change the way they vote in recent years as courts found at-large is unfavorable to minority voters under the California Voting Rights.

The push is being led by Malibu’s activist Democratic lawyer Kevin Shenkman, who has spent decades suing and threatening cities across the region to stop at-large voting.

It comes as Huntington Beach led the West Coast for its show of patriotism on Fourth of July, with an insane fireworks extravaganza that drew about 500,000 to its famous shores.

But the patriotic paradise could be under threat as locals claimed to the California Post the voting change is a desperate Democrat attempt to turn the town blue.