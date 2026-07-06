YES:

Don't let them distance themselves now. These shit heads knew Platner was scum the whole time and made excuses for him. Who could have possibly imagined that a dude with a nazi tattoo on his chest would have a history of poor life choices? Not the DNC. This was a shocking… https://t.co/Jt2hiGcot1 — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) July 6, 2026

Related:

Platner is to the Dems what dog rape is to NYT and Nick Kristoff. An obvious fraud they not only fell for but gave a full-throated defense. Which will always be fun to trot out. https://t.co/jtJE6Ys8Ob — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 6, 2026

Bookmark this for next time because there will be a next time.

UPDATE: Sorry, had a duplicate tweet posted originally. All fixed now.