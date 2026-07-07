KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Der Platnerfürher Might Finally Be Too Creepy for the Dems. “Things should never have gotten this far with Platner and the Democrats. Let’s face it, the Nazi tattoo should have been the only disqualifier that they needed. The Democrats may be united in their frothing hatred of President Trump, but that has made them adrift in everything else. I’ve got decades of dealing with their tortured rationalizations under my belt but everything since November 2024 has really been out of control.”