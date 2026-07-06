OYSTERGRUPPENFUHRER ENTERS STALINGRAD: Graham Platner Reflecting on ‘Path Forward’ After Latest Bombshell Sexual Assault Allegation.
UPDATE: We may be proceeding to the beginning of Downfall:
Hope somebody’s got an archive, because the gaslights are about to start flickering https://t.co/u9NI7cvMW2
— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 6, 2026
The scrubbing of timelines has begun. pic.twitter.com/9BV07o9a1n
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2026
MORE:
https://t.co/5XY8rzd0jL pic.twitter.com/JwLZbrKMvC
— Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) July 6, 2026
As the memory hole heats up, DemSoc is about to get its first unperson:
Exactly. That’s coming next. They’ll say that his dropping out shows that his movement is morally superior. Much as they now say “despite what you wingnuts said, Obama didn’t pass any gun control,” as if that was by choice, not because he was stopped.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 6, 2026