OYSTERGRUPPENFUHRER ENTERS STALINGRAD: Graham Platner Reflecting on ‘Path Forward’ After Latest Bombshell Sexual Assault Allegation.

UPDATE: We may be proceeding to the beginning of Downfall:

Hope somebody’s got an archive, because the gaslights are about to start flickering https://t.co/u9NI7cvMW2 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 6, 2026

The scrubbing of timelines has begun. pic.twitter.com/9BV07o9a1n — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2026

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As the memory hole heats up, DemSoc is about to get its first unperson: