July 6, 2026

OYSTERGRUPPENFUHRER ENTERS STALINGRAD: Graham Platner Reflecting on ‘Path Forward’ After Latest Bombshell Sexual Assault Allegation.

UPDATE: We may be proceeding to the beginning of Downfall: 

MORE:

As the memory hole heats up, DemSoc is about to get its first unperson:

Posted at 4:34 pm by Ed Driscoll