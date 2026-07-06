HMM: Hamas dismantles government to allow Board of Peace-approved panel to take over. “Anonymous officials from the Gaza-based terrorist group announced the dissolution to AFP on Monday after preliminary reports swirled late Sunday evening. The officials confirmed that the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, created by President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, would fill the power vacuum in the Gaza Strip.”

It isn’t so much who serves on the Board of Peace now, but who gets slipped in once our attention is elsewhere.