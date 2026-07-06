THE ENEMY WITHIN:
A Muslim Palestinian ripping down American flags across New York City as the crowd cheers.
The “Free Palestine” terrorist movement hates America.
pic.twitter.com/PBhDZATWlt
— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) July 5, 2026
THE ENEMY WITHIN:
A Muslim Palestinian ripping down American flags across New York City as the crowd cheers.
The “Free Palestine” terrorist movement hates America.
pic.twitter.com/PBhDZATWlt
— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) July 5, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.