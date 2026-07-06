ONCE YOU UNDERSTAND THAT AMERICA CAN ONLY DO WRONG, EVERYTHING ELSE MAKES SENSE:
Always has been, but it's a crime when it's us.
— Publius Enigma (@PubliusEnig) July 6, 2026
ONCE YOU UNDERSTAND THAT AMERICA CAN ONLY DO WRONG, EVERYTHING ELSE MAKES SENSE:
Always has been, but it's a crime when it's us.
— Publius Enigma (@PubliusEnig) July 6, 2026
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