EDDIE GLAUDE STRIKES AGAIN: Trump and Vance Are ‘The Devil Who Has Us by the Throat.’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude is at it again.

Last week on MS NOW, he smeared America as a “white republic” built on “greed and selfishness and grift and hatred.”

On Sunday’s edition of The Weekend, Glaude described JD Vance and Donald Trump as “the devil who has us by the throat” and “white nationalists, for sure.”