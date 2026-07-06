EDDIE GLAUDE STRIKES AGAIN: Trump and Vance Are ‘The Devil Who Has Us by the Throat.’
Princeton professor Eddie Glaude is at it again.
Last week on MS NOW, he smeared America as a “white republic” built on “greed and selfishness and grift and hatred.”
On Sunday’s edition of The Weekend, Glaude described JD Vance and Donald Trump as “the devil who has us by the throat” and “white nationalists, for sure.”
“The Devil?” Isn’t he the guy to whom Saul Alinsky dedicated Rules for Radicals? Aren’t all the white nationalists “for sure” being funded by the lefties at the SPLC? Finally, I’m so old, I can remember when Democrats thought presidents going for “the throat” was a good thing: Former CBS Face the Nation host John Dickerson in 2013: “Go for the Throat! Why if he wants to transform American politics, Obama must declare war on the Republican Party.”