THE SIMPLEST WAY TO EXPLAIN THE BEHAVIOR OF ANY BUREAUCRATIC ORGANIZATION IS TO ASSUME THAT IT IS CONTROLLED BY A CABAL OF ITS ENEMIES: Odyssey Star Goes Full Woke Promoting Film.

Nolan hasn’t been a woke director by any means. His 2012 movie “The Dark Knight Rises” skewered an Occupy Wall Street-type uprising. Yet the label has stuck to “The Odyssey,” fairly or unfairly. Now, Nyong’o just poured fuel on the fire. The following publicity snippet finds the actress answering what she might press Homer about regarding his epic yarn, a revered Greek literary classic. Her answer is from Woke 101 School.

"What 1 thing would you say to Homer?" Lupita Nyong'o (Helen Of Troy): "How do you feel about the screen time given to women?" pic.twitter.com/nYHziBDuSp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 6, 2026

“So, Homer, how do you feel about this screen time being given to these women, considering how little time you spent with them?” the actress asked with a smile on her face. “Remember us?” This is Peak Woke, demanding that one of the oldest examples of literature measure up to 2026 social mores. It’s likely tongue in cheek, but she knows how the comment will be received. It’s not remotely helpful, funny or convincing. The clip will likely go viral. And, ultimately, the brand Nolan has constructed will be able to withstand another woke-ian stain on the film’s publicity tour.

As Christian Toto concludes, “‘The Odyssey’ will likely shrug off these comments and crush the box office. [But] If the film under-performs at any level, some will point a large, heavy finger at moments like this.”

"Very little time in the Odyssey is spent in the perspective of a woman" O illiterate founder of Greece, the goddess Athena (a female) drives the entire story from start to finish. Her fingerprints are on every page. The entire point of the story is that mortals, in spite of… pic.twitter.com/U0A0cdRNn1 — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) July 6, 2026

Tweet concludes, “The entire point of the story is that mortals, in spite of all their pride and greed, are the playthings of the gods and therefore must be humble and behave honorably or they will be punished. The male god Poseidon is the antagonist, and the hero is Athena, who repeatedly leads the otherwise helpless characters to resolution and peace. This knowledge could be yours, if you read the book.”

(Classical reference in headline.)