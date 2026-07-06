HOW THE SAUSAGE GETS MADE: So, That Black Woman on the Metro Surrounded by Patriot Front Being Compared to Rosa Parks? About Her…:

They probably paid her a few dollars to stage a picture with those SPLC's funded scums. — Informerhub (@Informerhub) July 6, 2026

Related: Hundreds of Patriot Front Demonstrators Hit DC’s July 4 Celebration and Minds Are Blown. “How many of these guys are inked? Compare and contrast with the Proud Boys and other known and acknowledged right-wing groups. These guys aren’t ‘street fighting men.’ They aren’t manual laborers or in the building trades. They aren’t ex-combat arms. They are office workers. What office? I don’t know, but they aren’t right-wing shock troops…More to the point, let’s compare and contrast the Patriot Front with Antifa, the George Floyd Memorial Protesters, or any anti-ICE group. The bottom line on this protest is that a few hundred alleged White supremacists and fascists openly protested in one of the most pathetically progressive cities in America, and nothing happened. There were no attacks. There was no need for police escorts. There were no riots or shoplifting rampages.”