NOW THIS IS MORE LIKE THE 21ST CENTURY I WAS PROMISED: These light-weight power cells run on nuclear waste and could power next-gen drones. “That’s the future scientists are working toward in DARPA’s ‘Rads to Watts’ program, which aims to create lightweight batteries with a high energy density. And a recent $3.37 million contract award aims to fund a viable proof-of-concept device that can produce more than 10 watts per kilogram with a yearslong shelf life.”