WELL PUT: Hey Tech Bros, the Model for Surviving on the AI Frontier is Guns. “People often think of tech freedom through a First Amendment lens, because that’s the only mainstream framework to articulate a technical legal argument for ‘The government is required to leave me alone.’ But as tech becomes more dangerous — AI! drones! humanoid robots! biochemical research! — the Second Amendment is the better fit.”
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