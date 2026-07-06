“MILTON FRIEDMAN ISN’T RUNNING THE SHOW ANYMORE:”

Biden's illegal immigration surge triggered 30% rise in home prices, $ 20% in rents, Fed paper finds https://t.co/c6gi29C736 pic.twitter.com/1CBPobjXir

https://t.co/qUwig78aD9

30% bump in house prices and 29% in rents?

This hands a lot of ammunition to people who complain that native-born Americans are being priced out of middle-class prosperity by immigrant inflows.

I didn't expect the numbers to be this high.

— Eric S. Raymond (@esrtweet) July 5, 2026