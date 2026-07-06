KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: That Was Fun — We Should Throw Another Party Like It Next Year. “The intensity and immenseness of freedom in the United States of America should get a month-long celebration. I mean, we have to suffer through Pride Month every June. Calling July ‘American Independence Month’ would be an excellent palate cleanser.”
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