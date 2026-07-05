RIGHT UP UNTIL IT SINKS: Cuba’s Surveillance State Keeps Communist Party Afloat.

What has kept the government of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the paper said, is the party’s iron control over daily life, not its ability to deliver electricity, food, or wages.

That description tracks with the state’s recent behavior on the ground.

At June’s nighttime pot-banging protests in Morón and other cities, civilian informants filmed demonstrators so police could identify and arrest them the next day, the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba documented. The Ministry of the Interior’s black-beret riot brigade deployed in Santiago as officers cut internet access to isolate protest zones.

The economic picture behind the crackdown is stark.

The U.N. Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean projects Cuba’s GDP will contract 6.5% in 2026, the worst in the region, and the electricity generation deficit hit a record 2,208 MW on June 25, leaving roughly 70% of the island without power. The Cuban Conflict Observatory logged 1,311 protests in May, the highest monthly total on record.