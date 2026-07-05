MAYBE THUNE WON’T NOTICE: Johnson says House will pass SAVE America Act ‘one more time’ in reconciliation bill. “He said that although a prohibition on mail-in voting with exceptions and other requests made by Trump could be included, the “bigger reach” is to hone the bill to focus on providing proof of citizenship when registering to vote and the presentation of photo ID before casting a ballot — the core components of the bill.”
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