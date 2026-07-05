NANCY PELOSI’S HUSBAND FACES HIT-AND-RUN CHARGE:

Paul Pelosi, the 86-year-old husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is facing a hit-and-run investigation in Napa County after allegedly slamming into a parked car and driving off as if nothing happened.

According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, an eyewitness in Yountville called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Friday after watching a convertible strike a parked car, pause for a moment, then take off.

Pelosi drove the convertible, which was later found a short distance away, disabled at the exact intersection where Napa County busted him for driving under the influence in 2022.

You can’t make this stuff up.