NANCY PELOSI’S HUSBAND FACES HIT-AND-RUN CHARGE:
Paul Pelosi, the 86-year-old husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is facing a hit-and-run investigation in Napa County after allegedly slamming into a parked car and driving off as if nothing happened.
According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, an eyewitness in Yountville called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Friday after watching a convertible strike a parked car, pause for a moment, then take off.
Pelosi drove the convertible, which was later found a short distance away, disabled at the exact intersection where Napa County busted him for driving under the influence in 2022.
You can’t make this stuff up.
It’s good to be in the nomenklatura.