THE ‘BAM THAT DIDN’T BARK: When Will Obama Say, ‘What’s Happened to My Party?’

Avila Chevalier once retweeted: “I just cannot get over the fact that the universe has foisted upon us the perfect illustration of literally every failing of capitalism and people are still like we can’t be communists cuz there won’t be enough types of soup.” CNN examined her now-deleted X account and reported it contained “repeated sympathetic references to communism, Marxist ideology and Soviet figures, including Vladimir Lenin.” Another post encouraged workers to “seize the means of production.” Another advocated worker control of wealth. She wrote: “You can call that communism, you can call it socialism, you can call it pancakes.” She described Karl Marx’s “Das Kapital” as an “essential must-read.”

Her posts went well beyond economics. In April 2020, she called Joe Biden a “rapist.” After then-Vice President Kamala Harris urged migrants not to cross the southern border illegally, Avila Chevalier responded: “I have no nuance to add. (Expletive) Kamala Harris.”

Avila Chevalier called for abolishing police and prisons, posted about wiping her hands on the American flag, and denounced interracial relationships by accusing Black and Arab men of “fetishizing ugly colonizer women,” one of several posts in which she attacked white women.

Claire Valdez, another Mamdani-endorsed Democratic nominee for the U.S. House, has vowed to “take away buildings” from alleged slumlords and supports nationwide rent control.

Where is Barack Obama?